Novacoin (NVC) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $348,091.91 and approximately $522.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032142 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036496 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,959.09 or 1.00909762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000591 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

