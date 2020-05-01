Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Novocure stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -822.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novocure has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $688,399.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,777.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novocure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

