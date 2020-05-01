NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 1,812,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.95. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NRG Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

