NuBits Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $680,208.59 and $249.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

