Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $2,395.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

