NULS Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bit-Z, CoinBene and OKEx. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $9.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02420866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198044 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 109,026,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,949,147 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

