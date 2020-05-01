NuShares (NSR) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $760,122.61 and approximately $194.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005790 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

