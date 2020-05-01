Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nutanix earned a coverage optimism score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 3,764,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

