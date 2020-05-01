Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 172.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 42,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,177. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

