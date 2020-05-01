Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,932 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of REX American Resources worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REX. State Street Corp raised its stake in REX American Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REX stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.25. REX American Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $98.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $120.92 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.78%.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

