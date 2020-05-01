nVent Electric PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVT. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 27.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

