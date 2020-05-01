Nxt Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and $958,304.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Indodax, SouthXchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, OKEx, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

