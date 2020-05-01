Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Purchases 1,200 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $15,924.00.

Shares of OVLY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. 8,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

