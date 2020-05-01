Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.09 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.59 or 0.00243066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $4,144.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

