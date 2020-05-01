OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,933,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,542,471. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

