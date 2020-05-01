Omega Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 436,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

