Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.