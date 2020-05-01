Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 26,581 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

