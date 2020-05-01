On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

ONDK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,062. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a current ratio of 15.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.