Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

OPK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 8,802,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,083,729. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,253.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,895,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,739. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

