Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.47 ($16.83).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA:ORA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €11.14 ($12.95). 9,802,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.98.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.