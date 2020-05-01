Orbs Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and $345,504.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02420866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198044 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,136,187,663 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

