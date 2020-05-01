Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ORCH remained flat at $GBX 77.50 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. Orchard Funding Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.75 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Orchard Funding Group will post 761.0000047 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

