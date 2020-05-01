Origin Sport Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.21 million and $3.26 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

