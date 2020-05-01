Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,047 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 18,671,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508,777. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.