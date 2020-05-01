Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 983,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,751. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

