Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

NYSE AZO traded down $33.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,020.32. 327,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,080.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

