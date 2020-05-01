Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 8,871 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,498,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

NYSE CF traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,966. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

