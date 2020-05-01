Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 488,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 80,288 shares valued at $4,361,710. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

