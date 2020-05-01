Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

EBAY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,854,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,983,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 57.41%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

