Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,457 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 510.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

