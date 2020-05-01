Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPX Flow worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 198,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.02.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

