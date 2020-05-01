Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $107,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 215,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Gartner stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.