Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,594 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after acquiring an additional 552,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 953,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,664. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

