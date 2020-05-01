Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after purchasing an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after purchasing an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $64.72. 5,097,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

