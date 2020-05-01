Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $31.78 on Friday, hitting $1,448.79. 458,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,926. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,351.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,794.62. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

