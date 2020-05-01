Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. 2,298,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.