Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,506. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

