Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

OSK stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 501,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,826. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

