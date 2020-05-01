Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Outfront Media worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Outfront Media by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 175,801 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

OUT stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 97,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,709. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

