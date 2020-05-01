OWNDATA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,224.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $681,313.79 and approximately $29,224.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00397870 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001095 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006199 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012491 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

