Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163,246 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,205 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

