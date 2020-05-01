Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 2.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 913,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,328. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

