Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $200,775,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vale by 26.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vale by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after buying an additional 4,324,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after buying an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Vale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after buying an additional 1,961,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.26.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 897,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,774. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

