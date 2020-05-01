Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 105,000 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

DVN traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 596,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,522,818. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

