Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 78,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period.

ATRA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 42,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,792. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $502.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

