Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,304,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $17,308,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $8,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,685,000 after buying an additional 303,660 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

MUR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 343,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

