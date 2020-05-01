Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $57.24. 1,145,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,314. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

