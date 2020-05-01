Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 3.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,536. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock worth $5,765,568 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

