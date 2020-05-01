Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 43,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $64.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Insiders bought 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

